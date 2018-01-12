Idris Elba is Stoked for a New Season of ‘Luther’ (Video)

Idris Elba has been teasing “Luther” on Twitter celebrating his first day back in action. ‘Luther’ is now on its fifth season of the British crime drama and with Idris Elba and series creator Neil Cross both returning, it makes the series that much more exciting for the up coming season. Elba’s Character John Luther will investigate alongside a new recruit D.S. Catherine Halliday in this four part series. While the series will have so much to offer,you can expect Idris’s Character to face the ghosts of his past all while making the toughest of decisions when it comes to protecting and sacrificing throughout the series.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>It’s good to be back in London, back in the coat. <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/Luther?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#Luther</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/BBCOne?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@BBCOne</a> <a href=”https://t.co/4CkLyrJebj”>pic.twitter.com/4CkLyrJebj</a></p>— Idris Elba (@idriselba) <a href=”https://twitter.com/idriselba/status/951383624733151234?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>January 11, 2018</a></blockquote>

