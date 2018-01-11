Fasho Celebrity News
OPRAH: FaceTimes From Mudslides With Ellen

Posted 2 hours ago
The mudslides devastated the gated community where Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres live.

On her show, Ellen FaceTimed Oprah, who is slumming it on her 40-acre property. The mudslides knocked out public utilities such as gas and running water. But do not fret for Oprah, her mansion has 14 bathrooms. She can live there two weeks before every toilet is soiled.

Firefighters on the scene described the devastation to Ellen. The mudslide was a football field wide and plowed through dozens of homes. Oprah’s mansion was spared because it sits on top of a knoll. Rescue efforts continue. People are still missing and firefighters are searching for bodies buried in the mud.

What Oprah didn’t discuss was Ellen’s home. They’re literally neighbors and share a fence. Though, if Ellen’s mansion is destroyed, she’s lucked out on the insurance claim. She closed on the property in December, but after only one monthly payment by Ellen, the insurance company could be looking at a multi-million dollar payout. (People)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Oprah is trapped on the property. Roads around the houses are closed until earth-movers can clean up the foot-deep mud.
  • Ellen is not homeless. She owns several properties, including another home in the town of Montecito.
  • The Thomas Fire burned through all the vegetation that helps keep the hillsides intact. Mudslides in recent burn areas are relatively common.
