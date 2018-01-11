Music
Home > Music

Psychic Medium Predicts Keri Hilson’s Musical Comeback After She ‘Hit Rock Bottom’

"I hit rock bottom," Hilson told psychic medium Reginald Lewis.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 31 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Screening And Panel For Lifetime's 'Love By The 10th Date' - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

What happened to Keri Hilson?

After her last album No Boys Allowed in 2010, the 35-year-old practically disappeared from the spotlight.

For the next 8 years, Hilson’s dating pursuits peaked more public interest than her music. After dating NBA player Serge Ibaka and a recent split from retired NFL player Ricardo Lockette, Hilson is seeking answers from the great beyond to redirect the course of her life.

Celebrity psychic medium Reginald Lewis advised Keri on a recent episode of The Steve Harvey Jones. He told the ‘Pretty Girl Rock’ singer that new career and romantic endeavors were on the horizon.

“It’s kind of a comeback because I hit rock bottom a few times,” Keri said.

“I’m crawling back to walking in my purpose and using my gifts… I had to give up music for a while.”

Watch more below:

 

 

RELATED LINKS

Keri Hilson Breaks Up With Her Chocolatey Boo Ricardo Lockette

Keri Hilson Shows Off Her Natural Hair In Stripped Down Photo Shoot

New Couple Alert! Keri Hilson Found Her A New Chocolate Snack In Ricardo Lockette

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Weird News| 19 Year Old Buys Expensive FAKE…
 32 mins ago
01.11.18
CockTALES| Hacked! Police Forced To Listen To NWA’s…
 33 mins ago
01.11.18
Gayle Tells Us What Oprah Is Saying About…
 1 day ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| H&M FINALLY Releases A Statement Following Their…
 1 day ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Maury’s At It Again. . .This Time…
 1 day ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Nas & Kelis Reach New Child Custody…
 1 day ago
01.10.18
1st Annual BET Social Media Awards To Take…
 1 day ago
01.09.18
Trump Confident He Would Beat Oprah If She…
 1 day ago
01.09.18
Taraji P. Henson Set To Produce + Star…
 1 day ago
01.09.18
Folks are Calling Ginuwine Trans-phobic for Not Kissing…
 2 days ago
01.09.18
H&M In Hot Water After Racially Insensitive Ad
 2 days ago
01.09.18
Try It! This Trippy Math Trick Has Most…
 3 days ago
01.08.18
Olivia Pope & Annalise Keating To Meet In…
 7 days ago
01.04.18
Tamar and Vince Reunited “We’re Family”
 1 week ago
01.03.18
Photos