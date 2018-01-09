Cassie – “Don’t Play It Safe” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

Music & Entertainment
Cassie – "Don't Play It Safe" (Video)

Written By: Sharif D.King

Bad Boy’s Baddie Cassie is back on the scene and killing it in her newest video for her “Don’t Play It safe” track.  The Life Garland directed video shines light on the extravagant California setting while Cassie takes the vibe to new levels. Watch the Cassie visual below.

 

 

Essence Fest: 'Girls Trip' Cast Conquer Day 2 at The World's Largest Festival

Essence Fest: 'Girls Trip' Cast Conquer Day 2 at The World's Largest Festival

Essence Fest: 'Girls Trip' Cast Conquer Day 2 at The World's Largest Festival

This summers soon to be biggest comedic hit GIRLS TRIP took over the 2017 Essence Festival this past weekend! The star-studded cast including Queen Latifah, Jada-Pinkett Smith, Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish, Larenz Tate, Kofi Siriboe and the film's veteran filmmakers Will Packer and Malcolm D. Lee congregated at the world's largest festival for Black Women. Photo Credit: Getty on behalf of Cashmere Agency

 

