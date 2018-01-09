Cassie – “Don’t Play It Safe” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

Bad Boy’s Baddie Cassie is back on the scene and killing it in her newest video for her “Don’t Play It safe” track. The Life Garland directed video shines light on the extravagant California setting while Cassie takes the vibe to new levels. Watch the Cassie visual below.

