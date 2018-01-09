A Drake & Millie Bobby Brown ‘Stranger Things’ Mixtape Could Be Fire

6 reads Leave a comment
So it seems Drake and Millie Bobby Brown from Stranger Things are quickly becoming #squad.
The two were spotted posing together in all black at a Golden Globes after-party this weekend.
This isn’t the first time Millie has shown off her Drake fandom. The two met back in November giving Stranger Things fans all the feels.
This brings up the question, could a Drake and Millie Bobby Brown team-up be in the future? Swipe through to peep a case for the collab.
1 2 3 4 5Next page »
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours