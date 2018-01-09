Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

A Drake & Millie Bobby Brown ‘Stranger Things’ Mixtape Could Be Fire

An unlikely collab paired with a hit show.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
6 reads
Leave a comment
Netflix Hosts The Golden Globes After Party At The Waldorf Astoria

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

So it seems Drake and Millie Bobby Brown from Stranger Things are quickly becoming #squad.

The two were spotted posing together in all black at a Golden Globes after-party this weekend.

blessed to have my security be my +1 at the netflix party 🙏

A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on

 

This isn’t the first time Millie has shown off her Drake fandom. The two met back in November giving Stranger Things fans all the feels.

this guy… ❤️

A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on

 

This brings up the question, could a Drake and Millie Bobby Brown team-up be in the future? Swipe through to peep a case for the collab.

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Folks are Calling Ginuwine Trans-phobic for Not Kissing…
 3 hours ago
01.09.18
H&M In Hot Water After Racially Insensitive Ad
 3 hours ago
01.09.18
Try It! This Trippy Math Trick Has Most…
 1 day ago
01.08.18
Olivia Pope & Annalise Keating To Meet In…
 5 days ago
01.04.18
Tamar and Vince Reunited “We’re Family”
 6 days ago
01.03.18
Trending
Trending
Ohio Minimum Wage Gets Increased
 1 week ago
01.01.18
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 3 weeks ago
12.21.17
Reality Stars Tim Norman & Jennifer Williams In…
 3 weeks ago
12.21.17
Angela Rye Speaks On Her Comments Regarding Omarosa
 3 weeks ago
12.21.17
Kid Gets Stuck In A Claw Machine And…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
Unwoke Relatives: People Get Real About Their Ignorant…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
TIME Magazine Nails It With Their “A Wrinkle…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
These Louis Vuitton ‘Star Wars’ Helmets Are A…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
Here’s A Quick Road Trip Survival Guide Just…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
Photos