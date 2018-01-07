Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

LOL: Have You Seen The Chuck E. Cheese Challenge?

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Girl is Dancing Modern Street Dance

Source: Mordolff / Getty

Only six days into the new year and there’s already a social media challenge bubbling on the net.

Unlike most viral challenges with more turnt up vibes, the new Chuck E. Cheese challenge is funny, but with a dash of soul.

 

The #chuckecheesechallenge amazing 😍😍 Song – Redbone by childish gambino

A post shared by Tora B (@noirkittykat) on

 

OMG!!!! 😂😂😂 #chuckecheesechallenge

A post shared by CaT (@furiosa.giantsbane) on

 

 

Speaking of soul, hit the flip to see a #ChuckeECheeseChallenge with a lack of it.

1 2Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Olivia Pope & Annalise Keating To Meet In…
 3 days ago
01.04.18
Tamar and Vince Reunited “We’re Family”
 4 days ago
01.03.18
Trending
Ohio Minimum Wage Gets Increased
 6 days ago
01.01.18
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Reality Stars Tim Norman & Jennifer Williams In…
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Angela Rye Speaks On Her Comments Regarding Omarosa
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Kid Gets Stuck In A Claw Machine And…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
Unwoke Relatives: People Get Real About Their Ignorant…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
TIME Magazine Nails It With Their “A Wrinkle…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
These Louis Vuitton ‘Star Wars’ Helmets Are A…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
Here’s A Quick Road Trip Survival Guide Just…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
Comedian Dishes On The Ups And Downs Of…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
One Churchgoer’s Praise Break Will Get You Hype…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
Nicki Minaj Denys Whitewashing In Hip-Hop Comments After…
 3 weeks ago
12.19.17
Photos