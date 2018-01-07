Columbus Mother and Toddler Stabbed to Death

Columbus Mother and Toddler Stabbed to Death

We are only a couple of days into the new year and yet another Columbus family is in mourning after the 34-year-old Nicole Duckson and her 4-year-old daughter Christina were found murdered in the back yard of their home.

A co-worker of Duckson came looking for her after not showing up for work to find the mother and daughter stabbed to death.  Police were called to the home on Fleet Road, near Refugee Road and pronounced dead on the scene.

No suspects have been arrested. Columbus Police are looking for information connected to this incident, if you have any please contact the Homicide Unit at 645-4730 or Crime Stoppers at 645-TIPS (8477).

