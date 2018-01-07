Music
Home > Music

EXCLUSIVE: Taraji P. Henson’s New Flick ‘Proud Mary’ Is Full Of Action And Fashion

Watch Taraji P. Henson talk action and fashion in this EXCLUSIVE clip.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Billboard Women In Music 2017 - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Taraji P. Henson is kicking down the door on stereotypical roles for Black women. Literally. The Empire star plays a bad ass assassin in her latest flick Proud Mary.

“What I love about Mary, she’s very swaggy,” Taraji says in this EXCLUSIVE vignette from the movie. “She dresses really fly. She has all these different looks. It’s very stylized with a lot of action.”

Proud Mary hits theaters January 12.

RELATED STORIES:

It’s Here! Watch The Trailer For Taraji P. Henson Hit-Woman Film, ‘Proud Mary’

Taraji P. Henson To Star As Hit Woman In Action-Thriller’Proud Mary’

The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Trophy Room

INSTADAILY: Taraji P. Henson's Best Instagram Pics

16 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: Taraji P. Henson's Best Instagram Pics

Continue reading INSTADAILY: Taraji P. Henson’s Best Instagram Pics

INSTADAILY: Taraji P. Henson's Best Instagram Pics

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Olivia Pope & Annalise Keating To Meet In…
 3 days ago
01.04.18
Tamar and Vince Reunited “We’re Family”
 4 days ago
01.03.18
Trending
Ohio Minimum Wage Gets Increased
 6 days ago
01.01.18
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Reality Stars Tim Norman & Jennifer Williams In…
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Angela Rye Speaks On Her Comments Regarding Omarosa
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Kid Gets Stuck In A Claw Machine And…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
Unwoke Relatives: People Get Real About Their Ignorant…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
TIME Magazine Nails It With Their “A Wrinkle…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
These Louis Vuitton ‘Star Wars’ Helmets Are A…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
Here’s A Quick Road Trip Survival Guide Just…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
Comedian Dishes On The Ups And Downs Of…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
One Churchgoer’s Praise Break Will Get You Hype…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
Nicki Minaj Denys Whitewashing In Hip-Hop Comments After…
 3 weeks ago
12.19.17
Photos