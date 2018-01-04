Baka Not Nice – ” Money In The Bank” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

Not too long ago, Baka Not Nice arrived on the scene going from playing the background to being on the front line as a new face to the OVO Music Assemble. Baka may not be nice but he surely living up to his name. Baka starting the new year off with “Money in The Bank”, which in my opinion is a great way to kick off a new year and season. Baka is ready to play with the cash flow now making a statement to push for “4 Milli” a nice hefty bag to uphold in 2018 for a new comer on the music end. Let’s just say Drake is making sure anything that is involved with OVO Sound is sitting up nice. Watch the video below.

