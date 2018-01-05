Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Kendrick Lamar & SZA Team Up For ‘Black Panther’ Song ‘All The Stars’

The first soundtrack single brings the inspiration.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 47 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

The anticipation for Marvel’s Black Panther movie might be too much to bear for some fans. Luckily, Kendrick Lamar and SZA are here to up your excitement even more with their just released track “All the Stars.”

The track serves as the first single for the Black Panther soundtrack, which will be entirely curated by Kendrick and Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith of Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE).

You can check out the inspiring “All the Stars” below and let us know what you think!

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 NEW YEAR Cash By Taking…
 18 hours ago
01.04.18
Olivia Pope & Annalise Keating To Meet In…
 21 hours ago
01.04.18
Tamar and Vince Reunited “We’re Family”
 2 days ago
01.03.18
Trending
Ohio Minimum Wage Gets Increased
 4 days ago
01.01.18
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Reality Stars Tim Norman & Jennifer Williams In…
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Angela Rye Speaks On Her Comments Regarding Omarosa
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Kid Gets Stuck In A Claw Machine And…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
Unwoke Relatives: People Get Real About Their Ignorant…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
TIME Magazine Nails It With Their “A Wrinkle…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
These Louis Vuitton ‘Star Wars’ Helmets Are A…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
Here’s A Quick Road Trip Survival Guide Just…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
Comedian Dishes On The Ups And Downs Of…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
One Churchgoer’s Praise Break Will Get You Hype…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
Photos