FETTY WAP: Stands by Baby Mama

They split up back in October but Fetty Wap is still standing by Alexis Skyy‘s side as they expect their second child together.

The Love and Hip-Hop star was recently admitted to the hospital over pregnancy complications — and Fetty and spent the entire time by her side, making sure she and their new baby were healthy. At the hospital, Fetty took to IG live to interact with some fans, informing them that Sky and their little girl were doing well. In the footage, you can see that he’s clearly sleep deprived, but holding things down for the family.

Fasho Thoughts:

Even though he cheated on Alexis with Masika Kalysha

, it seems like they’re in a good place now. Sometimes things don’t work out, but you still need to be there and provide for your kids.

We’re just hoping everything works out for the family in the end.

Are we supposed to be pat him on the back for doing what he’s already supposed to be doing?

Masika recently fired off a subtweet about an unnamed “triflin, wishy wash, liar liar pants on fire ass…in all of my travels and all of my days. This [guy] will lie to you about you as if you not you. This [guy] deserves a sticker…that don’t stick. Cuz his sticker a lie too.”

