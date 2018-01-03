Young M.A Reveals New Body That Has Us Like #Goals

Young M.A Reveals New Body That Has Us Like #Goals

Yung M.A Reveals Her Secret to Dropping 20lbs

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
Talk about new year new you…. Young M.A recently took to Instagram and reveal that she has recently lost weight, “In 2 months I’ve dropped 20 pounds.”

She briefly went into her story as to how and why she did it but ended her message with a little inspiration, “if you are not happy with anything in your life you have the power to change it! Only you!”

