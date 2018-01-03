BlackTwitter Dragged Steve Harvey’s White New Year’s Eve Outfit For Filth

We’re only two days into the new year and #BlackTwitter is out for blood. Steve Harvey got the good ole #BlackTwitter treatment after he hosted Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve special live from Times Square wearing a frost white ensemble that quickly went viral.

Keep scrolling for the funniest memes about Steve Harvey’s NYE look.

Steve Harvey AKA Doug Dimmadome: Owner of the Dimsdale Dimmadome pic.twitter.com/wq1ws9lMuI — Jedi Knight Josh (@josh_mcpheron) January 1, 2018

Steve Harvey look like Frosty's black best friend, Frisky the Snowman. pic.twitter.com/meWgZQ3UU7 — Real Facade Votes. (@realfacade1) January 1, 2018

Steve Harvey out here looking like Mania 26 HBK pic.twitter.com/TqGKabb1WT — jere🇵🇸 🇱🇧 (@CantGuardJeremy) January 1, 2018

Steve Harvey: “A Pimp Named Frosty.” pic.twitter.com/EdHQbHjLEp — Wendell Summerville (@ThRealMrWendell) January 1, 2018

IS THIS HOW WE'RE ABOUT TO CLOSE THIS TRAUMATIC YEAR?!?

WITH STEVE HARVEY DIPPED IN HEAVY WHIPPED CREAM!!? pic.twitter.com/lZGo5o1BU1 — fooler initiative (@metroadlib) January 1, 2018

I respect the fact Steve Harvey started the new year looking like a snowman who solves mysteries pic.twitter.com/NztLwcre6j — Baby New Year’s Full Diaper (@MarkAgee) January 1, 2018

Steve Harvey out here looking like he’s about to announce the first ever hunger games pic.twitter.com/LQpbIExebl — Emanuel (@wiillums) January 1, 2018

Steve Harvey looking like he got Hoes in the North Pole … 😂 pic.twitter.com/mrjfrkH9O3 — PHAROAHE MONCH (@pharoahemonch) January 1, 2018

Steve Harvey dressed like he in Times Square selling cocaine… pic.twitter.com/9h9WBcdlJ6 — Glorious LoPriorious (@DannyLoPriore) January 1, 2018

