Music
Home > Music

#BlackTwitter Dragged Steve Harvey’s White New Year’s Eve Outfit For Filth

Maria Menounos got married, but people couldn't stop talking about Steve Harvey's white ensemble.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Maria Menounos and Steve Harvey Live from Times Square

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

We’re only two days into the new year and #BlackTwitter is out for blood. Steve Harvey got the good ole #BlackTwitter treatment after he hosted Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve special live from Times Square wearing a frost white ensemble that quickly went viral.

Keep scrolling for the funniest memes about Steve Harvey’s NYE look.

RELATED STORIES:

Steve Harvey Is Reportedly Being Sued For Fraud Involving His Charity

Steve Harvey’s Ratings Tank Following Public Trump Support

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tamar and Vince Reunited “We’re Family”
 4 hours ago
01.03.18
Trending
Ohio Minimum Wage Gets Increased
 2 days ago
01.01.18
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Reality Stars Tim Norman & Jennifer Williams In…
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Angela Rye Speaks On Her Comments Regarding Omarosa
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Kid Gets Stuck In A Claw Machine And…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
Unwoke Relatives: People Get Real About Their Ignorant…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
TIME Magazine Nails It With Their “A Wrinkle…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
These Louis Vuitton ‘Star Wars’ Helmets Are A…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
Here’s A Quick Road Trip Survival Guide Just…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
Comedian Dishes On The Ups And Downs Of…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
One Churchgoer’s Praise Break Will Get You Hype…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
Nicki Minaj Denys Whitewashing In Hip-Hop Comments After…
 2 weeks ago
12.19.17
HBO Greenlights Two New Issa Rae Shows, ‘Him…
 2 weeks ago
12.19.17
Photos