Don Q Ft. Desiigner – “Trap Phone” #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

Don Q & Desiigner come together to talk up the meaning of a “Trap Phone”. Watch Highbridge The Label And Good Music’s Don Q + Desiigner stand in the rain and floss their jewelry, minks and expensive cars in their “Trap Phone” video below.
1. Steven SeagalSource:IMDB via Screen Gems 1 of 10
2. Kevin FederlineSource:SplashNews 2 of 10
3. EminemSource:GettyImages 3 of 10
4. Hulk HoganSource:YouTube 4 of 10
5. Actor Aaron RuellSource:Fox Searchlight 5 of 10
6. Actor Jamie KennedySource:YouTube 6 of 10
7. John TravoltaSource:GettyImages 7 of 10
8. Spooky BlackSource:YouTube 8 of 10
9. Sacha Baron CohenSource:HBO 9 of 10
10. Terrence HowardSource:IMDB 10 of 10
