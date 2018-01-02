Music & Entertainment
Don Q Ft. Desiigner – “Trap Phone” #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

Written By: Sharif D.King

Don Q & Desiigner come together  to talk up the meaning of a  “Trap Phone”. Watch Highbridge The Label And Good Music’s Don Q + Desiigner stand in the rain and floss their jewelry, minks and expensive cars in their “Trap Phone” video below.

 

 

Photos