Republicans Are Planning An Assault On Programs For The Poor

House Speaker Paul Ryan wants to cut holes in the social safety net during the 2018 legislative session, taking aim at programs poor people depend on to survive, Fox News reported.

“We’re going to get back at reforming these entitlements. And we’re going to take on welfare reform, which is another big entitlement program, where we’re basically paying people, able-bodied people, not to work and depriving them with all these disincentives from going to the workforce,” he said.

Make no mistake, Paul Ryan is coming for your Social Security and Medicare next. Republicans are saying ‘welfare reform’ is next. Nobody should be fooled — that’s code for attacks on Medicaid, on Medicare, on Social Security, on anti-hunger programs.https://t.co/ytEQLj6Pqg — Stop the Speaker PAC (@StopTheSpeaker) December 3, 2017

Fresh off passing tax reform legislation in December, the GOP wants to roll that momentum in 2018. The tax overhaul, which mainly benefits corporations and wealthy individuals, adds $1.4 trillion to the deficit. Now, the Republicans are looking for ways slash the debt they created. The solution to them is axing government health care programs and social services spending. “Frankly, it’s the health care entitlements that are the big drivers of our debt, so we spend more time on the health care entitlements — because that’s really where the problem lies, fiscally speaking,” Ryan said on Ross Kaminsky’s talk radio show.

Here’s what to expect:

1. Medicare

Yes, Medicare is on the table, even though the GOP has long feared a backlash from seniors. Ryan has been talking with President Donald Trump about the need to cut the program. “I think the president is understanding that choice and competition works everywhere in health care, especially in Medicare,” the House Speaker said.

After their totally unnecessary $1.5 trillion tax cut for the rich the GOP will spend the next ten years saying we must cut Medicare, Medicaid, & Social Security because the deficit is too damn high. Never let the American people forget their tax cuts caused that deficit. pic.twitter.com/vvLti0WR1S — Jonathan Riley (@JonRiley7) January 1, 2018

2. Medicaid

In addition to funding cuts, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, a federal agency within the Department of Health, has already signaled that changes are coming to the health care program for poor people. The agency, in a departure from President Barack Obama’s approach, is recommending that states establish a work requirement for certain Medicaid beneficiaries.

Paul Ryan admits the GOP will gut Medicare and Medicaid to pay for tax cuts – https://t.co/kNKK4dXkl4 — Rick Cooley (@rcooley123) January 1, 2018

3. Food stamps

Reigning in the food stamp program is a perennial goal for Republicans. They see an opportunity through the pretext of reducing the budget deficit explosion they created. On top of cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the GOP plans to give states more flexibility in how they administer the program. As with Medicaid, they also want to add a work requirement for receiving food stamps and direct cash assistance to the poor.

Even before GOP-proposed cuts to food stamps, 57,000 kids in South Jersey are hungry https://t.co/zkbrvhlH3U — Gordon MacInnes (@GorMacInnes) January 2, 2018

