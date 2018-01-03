Feature Story
Too Funny: Watch What Happens When Viral Dog Peeps Their Reflection

When looking back at it can cause a meltdown.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
Any pet owner knows dogs can be a little extra when they encounter another canine. In one hilarious video, a dog just saw their reflection and went nuts. Now with a few reposts, millions of views, and some love from Ellen, Jolene the dog has gone viral. Check out their melt down in the video below.

Photos