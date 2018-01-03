Feature Story
Is Justin Timberlake Giving Us The Country Feels With New Album?

The singer releases a teaser for upcoming project.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
Much of Justin Timberlake‘s claim to fame has been through pop music and R&B.

Now it seems like JT is going back to his Tennessee roots with the announcement of his new album Man of the Woods. The album is set to drop on February 2, two days before his Super Bowl halftime show performance. A single will be released this upcoming Friday.

JT released a teaser video filled with country fields and snowy landscapes. Could this be the beginning of a country music mashup? Check out the clip for yourself below, then swipe through to peep Twitter’s reaction.

