Praise Break: Lady LaVarnga Hubbard “It Pays” [EXCLUSIVE]

1 reads Leave a comment
For this moment of Praise Break, Rickey Smiley plays Lady La Varnga Hubbard‘s “It Pays.”Check out the audio player above to hear the uplifting song in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Praise Break: Bishop Paul S. Morton “His Yoke Is Easy” [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Praise Break: Maurette Brown-Clark “It Ain’t Over” [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Praise Break: Darlene McCoy Performs “I Wanna Thank You!” [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- How Your Favorite Celebs Celebrated While Bringing In The New Year
- New Indiana Bill Forces The NFL To Refund Fans If A Player Kneels During The National Anthem
- LOL: New Year, New You — Or Nah?
- Year End Review: Global Grind’s Top 10 Movies Of 2017
Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]
9 photos Launch gallery
Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]
1. Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In ChicagoSource:Breakwind Ent. 1 of 9
2. Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In ChicagoSource:Breakwind Ent. 2 of 9
3. Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In ChicagoSource:Breakwind Ent. 3 of 9
4. Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In ChicagoSource:Breakwind Ent. 4 of 9
5. Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In ChicagoSource:Breakwind Ent. 5 of 9
6. Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In ChicagoSource:Breakwind Ent. 6 of 9
7. Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In ChicagoSource:Breakwind Ent. 7 of 9
8. Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In ChicagoSource:Breakwind Ent. 8 of 9
9. Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In ChicagoSource:Breakwind Ent. 9 of 9
comments – Add Yours