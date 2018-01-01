The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Praise Break: Lady LaVarnga Hubbard “It Pays” [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 6 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

For this moment of Praise Break, Rickey Smiley plays Lady La Varnga Hubbard‘s “It Pays.”Check out the audio player above to hear the uplifting song in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Praise Break: Bishop Paul S. Morton “His Yoke Is Easy” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED:  Praise Break: Maurette Brown-Clark “It Ain’t Over” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Praise Break: Darlene McCoy Performs “I Wanna Thank You!” [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago

Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

9 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Trending
Ohio Minimum Wage Gets Increased
 7 hours ago
01.01.18
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Reality Stars Tim Norman & Jennifer Williams In…
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Angela Rye Speaks On Her Comments Regarding Omarosa
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Kid Gets Stuck In A Claw Machine And…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
Unwoke Relatives: People Get Real About Their Ignorant…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
TIME Magazine Nails It With Their “A Wrinkle…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
These Louis Vuitton ‘Star Wars’ Helmets Are A…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
Here’s A Quick Road Trip Survival Guide Just…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
Comedian Dishes On The Ups And Downs Of…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
One Churchgoer’s Praise Break Will Get You Hype…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.17
Nicki Minaj Denys Whitewashing In Hip-Hop Comments After…
 2 weeks ago
12.19.17
HBO Greenlights Two New Issa Rae Shows, ‘Him…
 2 weeks ago
12.19.17
Mel B Ordered To Pay $500K In Spousal…
 3 weeks ago
12.14.17
Photos