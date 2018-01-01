The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Church Announcements: Why New Member Is Only Saved From The Waist Down [EXCLUSIVE]

In these Church Announcements, Bernice Jenkins explains that a new member of the church didn’t finished getting baptized this past week. Normally, it shouldn’t take more than once, but the sister has an unusually large back side. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

