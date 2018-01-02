Music & Entertainment
Dave East – “Legendary” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

Written By: Sharif D.King

The Def Jam Mass Appeal signee speaks to his current vibe. Before anybody will give you legendary status you have to work for it. Being Legendary will definitely be attained with Dave East working at it the way he is, its just a matter of time. In the Fred Focus video below, Dave East shows how is squad moves in the streets. Watch  Dave East show his legendary like street credibility rapping in front of the building and interacting with some his of the younger guys from the neighborhood.

 

 

Photos