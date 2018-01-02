Dave East – “Legendary” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

4 reads Leave a comment
The Def Jam Mass Appeal signee speaks to his current vibe. Before anybody will give you legendary status you have to work for it. Being Legendary will definitely be attained with Dave East working at it the way he is, its just a matter of time. In the Fred Focus video below, Dave East shows how is squad moves in the streets. Watch Dave East show his legendary like street credibility rapping in front of the building and interacting with some his of the younger guys from the neighborhood.
Kith x Moncler
18 photos Launch gallery
Kith x Moncler
1. Moncler x Kith1 of 18
2. Moncler x Kith2 of 18
3. Moncler x Kith3 of 18
4. Moncler x Kith4 of 18
5. Kith x Moncler5 of 18
6. Kith x Moncler6 of 18
7. Moncler x Kith7 of 18
8. Moncler x Kith8 of 18
9. Moncler x Kith9 of 18
10. Moncler x Kith10 of 18
11. Moncler x Kith11 of 18
12. Moncler x Kith12 of 18
13. Moncler x Kith13 of 18
14. Moncler x Kith14 of 18
15. Moncler x Kith15 of 18
16. Moncler x Kith16 of 18
17. Moncler x Kith17 of 18
18. Moncler x Kith18 of 18
Follow The Crown:
http://www.Twitter.com/TheKingSharif
http://www.Facebook.com/TheKingSharif
http://www.Instagram.com/TheKingSharif
Snapchat – KingSharifSnaps
comments – Add Yours