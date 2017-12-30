Hustle Gang Ft. T. I. ,Young Dro, London Jae, Yung Booke – “Want Smoke” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

2 reads Leave a comment
Hustle Gang is leaving 2017 with nothing but Hustle on the table. The Hustle Gang has been super active with music visuals for their recent album “We Want Smoke.” Check out the official video for the T.I., Young Dro, London Jae and Yung Booke Collaboration below.
10 Photos That Prove Black (Men) Don’t Crack
10 photos Launch gallery
10 Photos That Prove Black (Men) Don’t Crack
1. Pharrell Williams1 of 10
2. Andre 30002 of 10
3. Q-Tip3 of 10
4. Marlon Wayans4 of 10
5. Nas5 of 10
6. Larenz Tate6 of 10
7. Boris Kodjoe7 of 10
8. Michael Ealy8 of 10
9. Will Smith9 of 10
10. Morris Chestnut10 of 10
Follow The Crown :
http://www.Twitter.com/TheKingSharif
http://www.Facebook.com/TheKingSharif
http://www.Instagram.com/TheKingSharif
Snapchat – KingSharifSnaps
comments – Add Yours