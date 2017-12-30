Music & Entertainment
Hustle Gang Ft. T. I. ,Young Dro, London Jae, Yung Booke – “Want Smoke” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

Written By: Sharif D.King

Hustle Gang is leaving 2017 with nothing but Hustle on the table. The Hustle Gang has been super active with music visuals for their recent album “We Want Smoke.” Check out the official video for the T.I., Young Dro, London Jae and Yung Booke Collaboration below.

 

 

