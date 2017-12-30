Tamar Braxton Says Vince Herbert Is Having A Baby: “The Whore Decided To Let Me Know About It Tonight”

R&B songstress Tamar Braxton just revealed another layer of her already messy split from estranged husband Vince Herbert.

Tamar took to Instagram to expose Vince for allegedly fathering a child with another woman.

“Vince Herbert is having a baby and his whore decided to let me know about it tonight!!” she wrote.

“That stupid broke ass whore should check public records on Christmas before she goes through with it!” the ‘Love & War’ crooner continued, reportedly referring to Vince’s Christmas Day arrest.

In October, Tamar officially filed for divorce from her music producer hubby after nine years of marriage amid cheating and domestic abuse allegations.

After news broke of the pair’s separation, the matriarch of the Braxton clan told reporters that she feared Vince might kill Tamar.

The pair share one son together, Logan, who is four years old.

