Porsha Williams On Why Juicy Is The Kenya Moore Of “Little Women: Atlanta” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Porsha Williams came through to”The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!” She talked about making the transition from “Real Housewives of Atlanta” to acting onstage in the new play, “Two Can Play That Game.” She shares her passion for acting onstage, and enjoying the depth of her character, “Connie,” in the stageplay versus the screenplay.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Porsha also decides which RHOA woman is equivalent to who on “Little Women: Atlanta,” designating Juicy as the Kenya Moore of the group on her show. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Porsha Williams Reveals That Rickey Smiley Will Be On RHOA! [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Black Tony Tries To Holla At Porsha Williams [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Porsha Williams Discusses Her Longtime Feud With Kenya Moore [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: