Atlanta Anchor Amanda Davis Dies After Suffering Massive Stroke

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
CBS46 morning news anchor Amanda Davis died Tuesday night after reportedly suffering a “massive spontaneous stroke” at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Davis was on her way to attend her stepfather’s funeral in Texas.

“I am deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Amanda Davis, an icon of the Atlanta press corps. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Amanda’s family, especially her daughter, during this difficult time,” Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed said in a statement. Amanda’s smile was known to people across the entire metropolitan Atlanta region. Amanda lit up the screen and forged a bond with her viewers. Her absence will be felt for years to come.”

Davis has amassed many accolades during her career including 10 Southeast Regional Emmy Awards and the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists Pioneer of the Year Award.

Our prayers are with the Davis family.

