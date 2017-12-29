Feature Story
LOL: Tired Of Being Broke? Scamboy May Have The Solution For You

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
Joanne The Scammer Performs At 'Something Special'

Source: Santiago Felipe / Getty

The holiday season will certainly burn a hole in your pocket, if you let it. Not to mention that rent is due just a week after the holidays.

In need of some extra cash? Check out this hilarious PSA by Guapdad 4000 to get your finesse levels up.

 

 

Get it? Got it? Good.

 

Photos