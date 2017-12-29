Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

“Taco Wednesdays” At J. Lo’s House Are Way More Extravagant Than How Us Regular Folk Eat Tacos

And we wouldn't expect anything less

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Taco Tuesdays are known among every taco-loving American–and probably fans of the Mexican food worldwide–as the best, and at most establishments, cheapest day to eat tacos. Last night, Kim Kardashian posted snapchats at Jennifer Lopez‘s crib, and apparently, their designated day for feasting on tacos is Wednesday. Besides the day of the week being interesting to onlookers, the attire worn by the entire party clan–which also included Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, and Leah Remini–was what really caught the attention of most.

While a lot of us common folk enjoy munching on some filled-tortilla goodness in our baggiest sweatpants or something casual like a pair of jeans, it shouldn’t really be that surprising that J. Lo and Kim K eat their tacos in fur, sequins, and a fully glammed out face of make-up.

Taco Wednesdays at JLO's #kimksrdashian

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on

There’s no telling whether or not this whole “Taco Wednesdays” thing is an actual tradition between this high profile group of girls, or if this was just a one off party, but either way, it looks like a whole lot of fun. If you’re looking to step up your game for the next time you invite some friends over, a super extravagant taco night with you best girlfriends just might be the answer.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 1 week ago
12.21.17
Reality Stars Tim Norman & Jennifer Williams In…
 1 week ago
12.21.17
Angela Rye Speaks On Her Comments Regarding Omarosa
 1 week ago
12.21.17
Kid Gets Stuck In A Claw Machine And…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
Unwoke Relatives: People Get Real About Their Ignorant…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
TIME Magazine Nails It With Their “A Wrinkle…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
These Louis Vuitton ‘Star Wars’ Helmets Are A…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
Here’s A Quick Road Trip Survival Guide Just…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
Comedian Dishes On The Ups And Downs Of…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
One Churchgoer’s Praise Break Will Get You Hype…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
Nicki Minaj Denys Whitewashing In Hip-Hop Comments After…
 1 week ago
12.19.17
HBO Greenlights Two New Issa Rae Shows, ‘Him…
 1 week ago
12.19.17
Mel B Ordered To Pay $500K In Spousal…
 2 weeks ago
12.14.17
Rape Case Against Nelly Officially Dropped
 2 weeks ago
12.14.17
Photos