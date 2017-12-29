French Dance Duo Will Get You Through The Rest Of The Week

0 reads Leave a comment
Despite Christmas being on Monday, there’s no question folks are ready to get the New Year festivities started. Hopefully, Anissa Essadouqi and Olivia Pierre can keep you lifted till the end of the week. Peep their swagged out dance moves below.
BRAND NEW VIDÉO 🌚✨🌟THX SO MUCH FOR MY PROJECT 🙏🏽😍OULOULOU Made by @kidhao 🎥🔥 Danced w/ @oliviapierre_ ❤️ Choregraphy : @anissa_ghettostyle Song : @acehood – came with the posse #NissaSky #HipHop #BlackGirl #FrenchGirl #CavientDePaname #UnMinimumDeSwagg #ilovethisdance #FrenchTouch #AllBalck #NweChannel1 #GhettoStyle #BadTripcrew #Flow #energy #France #GzZ
