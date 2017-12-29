Feature Story
French Dance Duo Will Get You Through The Rest Of The Week

Some moves to keep your energy up till the New Year.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Girl is Dancing Modern Street Dance

Source: Mordolff / Getty

Despite Christmas being on Monday, there’s no question folks are ready to get the New Year festivities started. Hopefully, Anissa Essadouqi and Olivia Pierre can keep you lifted till the end of the week. Peep their swagged out dance moves below.

 

Photos