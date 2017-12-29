Rihanna Pleads To #EndGunViolence After Her First Cousin Is Killed In Barbados

Super star Rihanna’s holiday celebrations were suddenly mirred by tragedy.

The Barbadian beauty shared on social media that she lost her cousin to gun violence just a day after Christmas.

RiRi captioned a photo of her and her late cousin saying, “Can’t believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms! Never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man!” with the hashtag #EndGunViolence.

Barbados Today named the victim as 21-year-old Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne. According to reports, Alleyne was walking the tracks near his home when the suspect approached him, shooting the victim multiple times before fleeing the scene. Alleyne was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he later died from his injuries. Local investigators asked that anyone with any information about the shooting contact authorities.

Source: Barbados Today

