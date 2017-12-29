Rihanna’s Cousin Shot And Killed In Barbados

Rihanna’s Cousin Shot And Killed In Barbados

Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne was only 21 years old.

Written By: Nia Noelle

rayers up for Rihanna and her entire family. Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne, Rihanna’s cousin, was shot and killed in Barbados. He was only 21 years old.

Sky News reports, “He is said to have been walking near his home in Lakes Close, Eden Lodge, St Michael at around 7pm when he was approached by a man who shot him multiple times and fled the scene.” Tavon died at the hospital.

Rihanna paid tribute to her cousin on Instagram, writing the caption, “RIP cousin… can’t believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms! never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man!” See below:

Our thoughts go out to Rihanna and her family during this difficult time.

SOURCE: Sky News

