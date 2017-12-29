Feature Story
You Won’t Believe How This Kid Showed His Loyalty After His Friend Was Diagnosed With Cancer

Written By: Nia Noelle

The love of family is different from the love of your friends, because your relatives feel a sense of obligation to support you, while friends do things only if they want to.

20-year-old Chris Betancourt found out that he had a loyal friend on his hands after he received a devastating cancer diagnosis, and his friend Dillon Hill decided to drop out of college and embark on the to-do list of a lifetime. See for yourself.

Hit the flip to see more on the touching story.

