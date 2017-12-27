Music
All The Feels: Son Pays Mother And Sister’s Rent For Christmas

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Romantic couple handing christmas gifts at night, New York, USA

Source: Steve Prezant / Getty

Christmas isn’t about expensive gifts, it’s the thought that counts. Social media gave us a glimpse into the lives of some of our followers and how they celebrated the joyous holiday. From surprise puppies to concert tickets, here are the tear-jerkiest moments on Instagram this Christmas.

Son Pays Mom’s Rent

Shawn Boulevardez Cotton surprised the women in his life with a Christmas gift we’d all like to receive. Cotton paid both of their rent for the month, but it’s their reactions that will leave you shedding a thug tear.

Concert Tickets

Fox 5 Good Day DC booker producer Justin surprised his mother with tickets to see her favorite 80s pop artist. Watch what happens when mom realizes she’s going to see Pat Benatar.

The Excitement Over Lotion

Sometimes it’s the little things that make gifts as special as they are. In this funny video, a little girl expresses her joy while opening her presents, a bottle of hand lotion.

Mom: Did Santa Bring you everything you want?

Puppy On The Porch

This little boy got exactly what he wanted for Christmas and his reaction is the stuff fairy-tales are made of. Grab some tissue and hit the play button, this one left our hearts smiling.

Did your kids cry tears of joy from opening their presents? 🎁🎅🏽

Photos