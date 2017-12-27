Music
Home > Music

Kandi Burruss Brings Christmas To 6 Families

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Kandi Burruss’s foundation Kandi Cares brought Christmas to six families this year. The RHOA star and her hubby Todd Tucker gave out over 300 gifts of clothing, shoes, Xbox’s, new beds, tablets, laptops and toys. Kandi even showed up to one family’s home, in-person, to see the smiles on their faces when they received their gifts.

Yesterday my foundation @KandiCares made Christmas Miracles come to life with our first ever Ultimate Christmas Wish. Originally we were only going to select one family but we were so torn between all the nominations that we selected six. Families were surprised as my team of Kandi Cares Elves delivered over 300 gifts of Clothing, Shoes, Xbox's, New Beds, Tablets, Laptops and of course lots of Toys to families that would have otherwise not had a Christmas this year. There's no better feeling than being able to give back and to see the smiles on the kid's faces I will cherish this day forever. Special thanks to all of our amazing volunteers who sorted, wrapped, labeled and delivered every item to our families. Thanks to Affordable Furniture & Appliance @atlgathers @myfairsweets @luxuriouscredit @thefauxpro for joining us as sponsors. Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas! See the full video on YouTube! Go to KandiCares.org for more info about my foundation.

A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) on

Rapper T.I. was also in the giving mood and made an impromptu stop at a local Target, where he bought all the single mother’s gifts for their loved ones.

Tis’ the season for giving.

RELATED STORIES:

All The Feels: Son Pays Mother And Sister’s Rent For Christmas

Jim Jones’ Mother’s House Burns Down On Christmas

ENTERTAINMENT-US-EMA AWARDS

How Your Favorite Celebs Spent Christmas

21 photos Launch gallery

How Your Favorite Celebs Spent Christmas

Continue reading How Your Favorite Celebs Spent Christmas

How Your Favorite Celebs Spent Christmas

 

 

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 6 days ago
12.21.17
Reality Stars Tim Norman & Jennifer Williams In…
 6 days ago
12.21.17
Angela Rye Speaks On Her Comments Regarding Omarosa
 6 days ago
12.21.17
Kid Gets Stuck In A Claw Machine And…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
Unwoke Relatives: People Get Real About Their Ignorant…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
TIME Magazine Nails It With Their “A Wrinkle…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
These Louis Vuitton ‘Star Wars’ Helmets Are A…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
Here’s A Quick Road Trip Survival Guide Just…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
Comedian Dishes On The Ups And Downs Of…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
One Churchgoer’s Praise Break Will Get You Hype…
 1 week ago
12.20.17
Nicki Minaj Denys Whitewashing In Hip-Hop Comments After…
 1 week ago
12.19.17
HBO Greenlights Two New Issa Rae Shows, ‘Him…
 1 week ago
12.19.17
Mel B Ordered To Pay $500K In Spousal…
 2 weeks ago
12.14.17
Rape Case Against Nelly Officially Dropped
 2 weeks ago
12.14.17
Photos