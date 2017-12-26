Music & Entertainment
Tyga – “Boss Up” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

Written By: Sharif D.King

Tyga has taken things into his own hands bringing on the “Boss Up” mentality. T-Raww is throwing some early motivation out just in time for the new year. In the video Tyga connects with the youth with his heavenly animated visual tapping into the Boss Life. Consider this a Christmas gift from Tyga. Watch The “Boss Up” visual off the “Bugatti Raww” mixtape below.

 

 

Photos