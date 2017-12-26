Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Cardi B’s Tweets Before ‘Bodak Yellow’ Dropped Are All The Motivation You Need For 2018

Just a reminder before we bring in the new year.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 16 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Fenty Puma By Rihanna - Front Row & Backstage - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Paul Morigi / Getty

Cardi B has had a phenomenal year full of back-to-back wins and the nation knows her as a formidable contender and force to reckon with in hip hop now. But 7 months ago—before her work ethic and talent came to a head—she was just hoping to finally make her fans proud.

Take a look back at Cardi’s tweets before “Bodak Yellow” dropped for confirmation that your life can change tremendously if you believe in yourself and work hard for it.

Thanks to “Bodak Yellow,” she would go on to become the first female rapper to top the Billboard 100 chart without any features since Lauryn Hill went number one in 1998.

Now, “Bodak Yellow” is up for two Grammys. May her wins continue.

97.9 the beat dub car show 2017

19 Photos Of Cardi B's Bodak Booty

19 photos Launch gallery

19 Photos Of Cardi B's Bodak Booty

Continue reading 19 Photos Of Cardi B’s Bodak Booty

19 Photos Of Cardi B's Bodak Booty

Cardi B went number one on the Billboard Hot 100 this week; here's how we're celebrating.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 6 days ago
12.21.17
Reality Stars Tim Norman & Jennifer Williams In…
 6 days ago
12.21.17
Angela Rye Speaks On Her Comments Regarding Omarosa
 6 days ago
12.21.17
Kid Gets Stuck In A Claw Machine And…
 7 days ago
12.20.17
Unwoke Relatives: People Get Real About Their Ignorant…
 7 days ago
12.20.17
TIME Magazine Nails It With Their “A Wrinkle…
 7 days ago
12.20.17
These Louis Vuitton ‘Star Wars’ Helmets Are A…
 7 days ago
12.20.17
Here’s A Quick Road Trip Survival Guide Just…
 7 days ago
12.20.17
Comedian Dishes On The Ups And Downs Of…
 7 days ago
12.20.17
One Churchgoer’s Praise Break Will Get You Hype…
 7 days ago
12.20.17
Nicki Minaj Denys Whitewashing In Hip-Hop Comments After…
 1 week ago
12.19.17
HBO Greenlights Two New Issa Rae Shows, ‘Him…
 1 week ago
12.19.17
Mel B Ordered To Pay $500K In Spousal…
 2 weeks ago
12.14.17
Rape Case Against Nelly Officially Dropped
 2 weeks ago
12.14.17
Photos