Sometimes it feels as though the world is full of darkness, but apparently there are still some gentle hearts in the world.

Earlier this week, Garden City High School students Kenna Hermanson, Andrew Cortes, Summer Dyer and Lexi Horvath presented custodian Brian Junk with a Christmas gift — and his reaction was priceless.

The golden rule is evergreen.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: