G-Eazy Ft. A$AP Rocky, Cardi B, French Montana, Juicy J, Belly – “No Limit REMIX” #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

Written By: Sharif D.King

Posted 1 hour ago
4 reads
G Eazy is hitting the charts hard with his ” No Limit” takeover. Their was no video put on for the the popular single that featured Cardi B and Asap Rocky which was a surprised to many of the fans. The Oakland Rapper G-Eazy had something in the stash to the top the single which turned out to be the Super Remix adding Juicy J, Belly and French Montana. Watch the No Limit Cast crush the visuals below.

 

 

Cardi B went number one on the Billboard Hot 100 this week; here’s how we’re celebrating.

 

Photos