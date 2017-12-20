The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Headkrack’s Son LJ & Gary With Da Tea Have A Christmas Chat [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

After another fabulous show at “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” Gary With Da Tea and his Leopard-print hat took the fans out for a spin around the building. Gary ran into LJ, Headkrack‘s son, and chatted with him about Christmas spirit. Check out this exclusive video from RSMS Uncut on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

