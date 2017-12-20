Twitter’s Hypocritical New Rules For Stopping Hate Speech Doesn’t Include The Most Notorious Racists

Twitter's Hypocritical New Rules For Stopping Hate Speech Doesn't Include The Most Notorious Racists

2017 is apparently the gift that just keeps on giving.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
If hindsight is 20/20, Twitter is obviously blind.

The popular social media network on Monday began suspending the accounts of so-called White nationalists in an effort to enforce “new rules on what it sees as abusive content.” But two of the most notorious and unabashed racist, White nationalists in recent history still have accounts, a phenomenon which Twitter was struggling to defend.

Apparently the suspensions are an ongoing process, but how did Twitter decide to suspend the account of the relatively unknown anti-Muslim Britain First group before taking immediate aim at the lowest hanging fruit that is Richard Spencer? You know, the same proud participant in the Charlottesville rally-turned-murder scene who coined the term,“alt right” and has gone on the record as saying, “This country belongs to white people culturally, politically, socially, everything. We define what America is.”

While Spencer had his account unverified last month, he is still using the social platform to support the racist ideology of his National Policy Institute, which has called Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., “a fraud and degenerate in his life.”

However, Spencer, who has also called for “an Aryan homeland for the supposedly dispossessed white race and calls for ‘peaceful ethnic cleansing’ to halt the ‘deconstruction’ of European culture, “ is far from the only White nationalist continuing to tweet out hate. The president, whose Twitter fingers seemingly never rest, not only still has a verified account but was also openly guilty of retweeting hateful, anti-Muslim rhetoric to his nearly 45 million followers less than a month ago.

Amazingly, none of the above speech fails under Twitter’s new “hateful conduct policy and rules,” which explicitly ban “attacking or threatening other people on the basis of their group characteristics, as well as engaging in abusive behavior that harasses, intimidates, or uses fear to silence another person’s voice.”

In an era when a temporary contract worker can deactivate the president’s Twitter account quicker than Trump can deny Russian collusion, why can’t the company just go ahead and take a sweeping move against proven racists who rely on the social network to help spread message of hate?

Answer: Because 2017.

Photos