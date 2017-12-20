The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Special K’s Top 5 Hottest Gifts You Can Order Off Of Amazon [EXCLUSIVE]

Posted 2 hours ago
Holiday shopping is often a task that seems larger than life itself, but we forget that it’s 2017 and not everything has to be so hard. Special K, for instance, has some great insight on gift shopping on Amazon.com, where Prime shipping is fast and you don’t even have to leave the house! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip Special K on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Continue reading Special K's Top 5 Hottest Gifts You Can Order Off Of Amazon [EXCLUSIVE]

Photos