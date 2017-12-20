The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Is Beyonce & Jay-Z’s Marriage Secretly Struggling? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Every time Beyonce posts a new sizzling series of photos on Instagram, the world seems to erupt into memes and a chorus of “yas.” But then comes the wave of suspicion, as folks wonder whether Bey is just keeping the publicity positive since her hubby, Jay-Z, admitted to cheating on her.

Gary is suspicious too, questioning whether or not the Carter marriage is really all healed after Hov stepped out. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Continue reading Gary's Tea: Is Beyonce & Jay-Z's Marriage Secretly Struggling? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Photos