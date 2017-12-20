Gary’s Tea: Is Beyonce & Jay-Z’s Marriage Secretly Struggling? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Every time Beyonce posts a new sizzling series of photos on Instagram, the world seems to erupt into memes and a chorus of “yas.” But then comes the wave of suspicion, as folks wonder whether Bey is just keeping the publicity positive since her hubby, Jay-Z, admitted to cheating on her.

Gary is suspicious too, questioning whether or not the Carter marriage is really all healed after Hov stepped out. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

