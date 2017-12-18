Music
Russell Simmons Launches #NotMe Campaign Amid Rape Accusations

The disgraced media mogul also revealed he will be taking three lie detector tests to prove his innocence.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted December 18, 2017
Media juggernaut Russell Simmons launched the #NotMe campaign to defend himself against the recent crop of rape accusations brought up against the exec in a recent New York Times article.

Between 1988 and 1995, three women were reportedly raped by Simmons and finally told their stories in the bombshell NYT’s expose.

Simmons vehemently denies their accounts, and has coopted the #MeToo movement, which gives voice to victims of sexual violence, for his own interests.

“Today, I begin to properly defend myself. I will prove without any doubt that I am innocent of all rape charges,” Simmons captioned his post.

“Today, I will focus on “The Original Sin” (Keri Claussen), the claim that created this insane pile on of my #MeToo. Stay tuned!”

Along with the social media campaign, Simmons reportedly took a polygraph test in Los Angeles Wednesday to prove he did not sexually assault model Keri Claussen Khalighi.

Khalighi claimed in 1991, Simmons forced her to give him oral sex while high powered Hollywood director looked on.

According to Simmons’ attorneys Michael Sterling and E. Carlos Tanner, the 60-year-old passed the tests, and plans to take 3 more to discount the other accusations.

SOURCE: TMZ 

