Can You Count How Many Times Diddy Says The Word “Love” In This Candid Interview?

Diddy recently did his first real interview as Brother Love with Vogue and their Youtube series 73 Questions — and with all the gems he dropped, the amount of times he says the word “love” gives the entire interview the cozy holiday feels.

His blush pink loafers and larger than life Christmas tree is the icing on top of the Love cake. Check out the full video below to see what advice Diddy gave The Carters before the birth of their twins and let the magnetic energy that is Puffy get you into the spirit of Black Excellence.

So how many “loves” did you count?

