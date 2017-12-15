Fasho Celebrity News
WTFASHO NEWS: Etch-A-Liver

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

A British surgeon is in big trouble after he admitted to signing his initials on his patients’ livers.

Dr. Simon Bramhall told a court this week that he used a laser to carve the letters “SB” into two of his patients’ livers during transplant operations in 2014. His autograph was noticed by another doctor who performed a post-op examination on one of the patients. Dr. Bramhall pleaded guilty to two counts of assault, but not guilty to assault causing bodily harm. He resigned from his position at the hospital after a disciplinary hearing in 2014. The prosecutor in the case argued, “It was an intentional application of unlawful force to a patient whilst anesthetized. His acts in marking the livers of those patients were deliberate and conscious acts.”

Dr. Bramhall will be sentenced next month. (New York Post)

FASHO THOUGHTS:

  • So he put his initials on the liver. How is this different from a painter signing a work of art?
  • Etching his initials may not have caused any harm to the organ, but it is no doubt medically and ethically wrong.
  • Not for nothing, but these livers probably already had Jack Daniel’s signature on them, if you know what I mean.
