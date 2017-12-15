Kevin Hart Reveals He Will Be Using His Cheating Scandal In His Upcoming Stand-Up Material

During his promotional rounds for his upcoming film, ‘Jumanji,’comedian Kevin Hart stopped by The Breakfast Club to discuss his cheating scandal.

In true “Laugh At My Pain” fashion, the Philly bred comic told the radio hosts he would be using his bombshell sex tape confession in his upcoming show material.

“Does this get incorporated into the standup?” host Angela Yee asked.

“I’m an open book, of course. 100%, 100%,” he revealed.

“I don’t want people to have a chance to say sh*t about me that I never said,” Hart said.

“You aren’t going to have information on me, to where I’m going places and I’m uncomfortable,” he continued, hinting at the alleged extortion plot.

Hart said that his wife, Eniko, isn’t upset that their marriage issues will be used in the standup routines because, it won’t “disrespect or demean her.”

“It’s all about me, and my dumb moves..she’s on a pedestal forever.”

