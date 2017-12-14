Feature Story
50 Cent & Starz Agree To Extend Partnership To 2019

The 8-figure deal includes three new projects.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
92Y Talks: 'Power' Conversation And Screening

Source: Desiree Navarro / Getty

50 Cent and Starz have three new projects in the works, including the highly-anticipated “Black Mafia Family” and more.

TMZ reports:

Sources close to the deal tell us … it includes 3 projects the rapper-turned actor/producer already has in development — “Black Family Mafia,” “Tomorrow, Today” and a third to be announced soon.

As you may know … Fiddy currently boasts the hugely successful show “Power” on Starz, the most-watched series on the network. He also produces “50 Central” on BET and releases exclusive new music through his shows.

Mr. Jackson’s new deal with Starz extends their business relationship to September 2019.

Photos