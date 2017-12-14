The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Tyrese Paid For A Plane To Fly Over His Daughter’s School With Special Message [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
For weeks now Tyrese has made headlines for trying to get his daughter back and his social media rants. Tyrese recently came on “The Rickey Smiley Show” to talk about everything he went through and shared why he did certain things. Tyrese was without communication from his daughter for over 80 days.

Rickey Smiley and the team spoke about why he flew a plane over her school. Tyrese mentioned he wanted to show his daughter how much he loved and cared about her. Rickey thanked Tyrese for being a good man and father. Tyrese talked about how he doesn’t want men trying to be great dads to be condemned.

