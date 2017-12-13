DESTINY’S CHILD: Reuniting For Coachella?

According to a rumor going around the web, the original Destiny’s Child lineup could be getting together for a performance at next year’s Coachella festival in Southern California.

Beyonce, who backed out of headlining last year’s edition after she found out she was pregnant with twins, has been sharing Instagram photos of herself rehearsing in a spot that looks a lot like the festival grounds. That explains Bey’s involvement.

As for the other ladies? Original member LeToya Luckett changed her Twitter photo to a throwback pic of the group, while LaTavia Robertson tweeted a cryptic message saying “I have so much to tell you guys! All I’m allowed to say right now is… never mind.”

The festival will take place in Indio, California from April 13th through 15th and April 20th through 22nd. (Idolator)

Fasho Thoughts:

It could be a full show, or just one or two songs.

Bey can pretty much do anything she wants at this point, and people will line up to bow down.

Has anyone asked Kelly and Michelle what they think?

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: