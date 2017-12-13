Music
Home > Music

Chris Bosh’s Mother Denies Trafficking Drugs Out Of Their Home

Mama Bosh speaks out.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
red carpet for the movie, 'The Carter Effect' at the Winter Garden and Elgin Theatres during the Toronto International Film Festival

Source: Steve Russell / Getty

Chris Bosh’s mother, Freida Bosh, is denying involvement in the alleged crack cocaine and heroin “trafficking operation” out of the DeSoto, Texas home she claims she and Bosh built together, 12 years ago, she told TMZ during an exclusive interview.

Bosh made headlines earlier this week when a home in his name was raided by police. According to TMZ, who broke the story, the police conducted a sting operation and obtained garbage bags from the home. They reportedly found “baggies with cocaine residue, weed paraphernalia, burned joints and mail with Freida’s name on it.”

Bosh’s mom says she rented out the home because, “Chris is evicting me from my home, as we speak. Because he’s evicting me, the last three months I’ve taken tenants. Next thing I know, I heard glass shattering, police…”

When asked if she was involved in any way, Freida responded, “I was in a landlord tenant relationship.” Bosh’s brother Joel stepped in to reiterate she was not charge with a crime.

RELATED STORIES:

Fix It Jesus! Did Chris Bosh’s Mama Turn One Of His Homes Into A Trap House?

And Another One: Chris & Adrienne Bosh Announce They’re Having Twin Boys

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
La La Anthony Lands Recurring Role On FOX’s…
 6 days ago
12.07.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 1 week ago
12.05.17
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 3 weeks ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 3 weeks ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 3 weeks ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 3 weeks ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 4 weeks ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 4 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 4 weeks ago
11.16.17
Photos