Fresh Ft. 50 Cent & 2 Chainz “Petty” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

Short Dawg is back with a Fresh start to his music career. Years Back he was signed to Young Money entertainment under the direction of Lil Wayne. Fresh Appeared back on the scene in April being petty alongside 2 Chainz and 50 Cent. The Pettiness goes further than you think, And choosing 50 Cent and 2 Chainz to join the same vibe was a good choice. Watch Fresh being Petty through out the video below.
2 Chainz Performs Live In Raleigh! [PHOTOS]
14 photos Launch gallery
2 Chainz Performs Live In Raleigh! [PHOTOS]
