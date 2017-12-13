Music & Entertainment
Home > Music & Entertainment

Fresh Ft. 50 Cent & 2 Chainz “Petty” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

Written By: Sharif D.King

Posted 46 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Short Dawg is back with a Fresh start to his music career. Years Back he was signed to Young Money entertainment under the direction of Lil Wayne. Fresh Appeared back on the scene in April being petty alongside 2 Chainz and 50 Cent. The Pettiness goes further than you think, And choosing 50 Cent and 2 Chainz to join the same vibe was a good choice. Watch Fresh being Petty through out the video below.

 

 

2 Chainz Performs Live In Raleigh! [PHOTOS]

14 photos Launch gallery

2 Chainz Performs Live In Raleigh! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Fresh Ft. 50 Cent & 2 Chainz “Petty” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

2 Chainz Performs Live In Raleigh! [PHOTOS]

 

Follow The Crown :

http://www.Twitter.com/TheKingSharif

http://www.Facebook.com/TheKingSharif

http://www.Instagram.com/TheKingSharif

http://www.Soundcloud.com/TheKingSharif

Snapchat – KingSharifSnaps

2 Chainz , 50 cent , Fresh , g unit , HIP-HOP , Petty , rap , Short Dawg , VIDEO , young money

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
La La Anthony Lands Recurring Role On FOX’s…
 6 days ago
12.07.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 1 week ago
12.05.17
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 3 weeks ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 3 weeks ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 3 weeks ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 3 weeks ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 4 weeks ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 4 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 4 weeks ago
11.16.17
Photos