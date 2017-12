Da Brat Checks Wendy Williams For False Story About Her Owing $8 Million [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

During Wendy Williams‘ infamous hot topic segment of her TV show, Da Brat‘s name came up. Wendy claimed that Da Brat owed $8 million to a woman stemming from an old assault charge, and her reporting of the story wasn’t without her usual brand of Wendy Show shade. But here’s the thing–the story isn’t true!

Nevertheless, on Dish Nation, Da Brat broke it all down in a classy response, with just the right dosage of her own signature flare. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

